The $5 Dry Shampoo That Gave Natalie Portman French-Girl Waves At The Oscars

Tonight, Natalie Portman hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her razor-sharp bob styled in pillow-soft waves, and we immediately screenshotted it to take to our our next hair appointment.
Celebrity stylist Adam Campbell was responsible for the show-stopping style, which he achieved by twisting sections of her hair with a 1 1/4 inch curling iron and misting on Dove Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo for "slept-in" texture. According to Campbell, Portman's look was inspired by the effortless beauty style of French girls. To keep her no-fuss hair in place throughout the night, Campbell locked it all in using Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray
Portman's bob wasn't the only statement she made on the carpet tonight. The actress had the names of the female directors who weren't nominated for the Oscars embroidered on her cape. "I wanted to recognize the women who weren't recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," she said on the red carpet. Now that's how you shut down a red carpet.
