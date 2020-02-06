Rihanna Outdid Herself (Again) With Fenty’s Second Drop

Rihanna just dropped her second Fenty collection — and if you didn’t think it could get any better than last season’s collection, it just did.
Release 2-20, as she’s calling it, is all about freedom — whether that be freedom of expression or creativity. With that in mind, the designer chose to create a collection that, unlike her more formal first drop, wasn’t constrained to any one dress code. Instead, she designed a casual selection of pieces that are wearable for any and all occasions.
Of course, the pieces that Fenty has become known for (XL and XS sunglasses, structured silhouettes, corsets, and more) will still be making an appearance. But for its second time around, expect to also find Rihanna’s take on a utility jumpsuit, designed in a luxury ribbed fabric; a brand new pair of hiking boots which will be known from now on as Hitch Hikers Boots; and a burnt-orange windbreaker that combines the functionality of velcro with the opulence of satin.
Like the first drop, this one will house pieces that you can mix and match, as well as style in a number of different ways depending on how you feel on any given day. Similar to last season’s adjustable slip dress, Release 2-20 will include a new silhouette made of a playful, crumpled fabric that allows for the length to be worn short (for a night out) or longer (for the office). Suffice to say, Riri’s checking off all our boxes.
As of this morning, the entire Release 2-20 drop is available on Fenty.com, with exclusive pieces being sold at Manhattan’s iconic department store Bergdorf Goodman. At Bergdorfs, shoppers can experience the collection through Rihanna’s eyes in an electric blue pop-up space co-designed by the genius behind Lil Nax X’s Grammys set Jed Skrzypczak and Rihanna’s right-hand-man Jahleel Weaver.
Look through (and shop) the entire collection now by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
