To compile the 5-piece team to act out the skits, Taylor hired Jill Demling, British Vogue’s Entertainment Director at Large, while Samantha Shanker from Tina Fey’s company Little Stranger was brought in to write the scripts. The result? A hilarious compilation that, for anyone who’s participated in Fashion Week in the past, is surprisingly accurate. We especially like the return of first season Shoshanna (but dressed to the nines in Tanya Taylor rather than Zosia Mamet’s character’s ubiquitous tracksuits). Oh, and the not so subtle, “What am I not paying you for?” question posed by Michelle Buteau during her #FASHUNFITTING.