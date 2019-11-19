If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Black Friday sales present the perfect opportunity to scoop up goodies that you always have in the back of your mind but find more difficult to drop your change on while going about your daily life. Teeth whitening definitely falls under this category — it’s just aspirational enough to have to save up for but becomes relatively accessible during sale season. Luckily, there are a few Black Friday teeth whitening deals headed our way, making this the right time to splurge on your smile.
There are a few different ways to get one’s teeth whitened and various levels of intensity from which to choose. Taking factors like gum sensitivity and previous experience also come into consideration when deciding on the right course of action. Check out these Black Friday deals to pick the right one for you and start the new year with the smile of your dreams.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.