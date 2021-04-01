Join Us Live @Refinery29 UK Join Us Live @Refinery29 UK
Do a Double Take on the idea of perfection. Join our inspirational line-up for The Double Take IG Live sessions on Refinery29 UK, in partnership with Estée Lauder. The four sessions have been created to help you feel more empowered and confident as we look ahead to brighter times.

OWN IT WITH AYANNA BIRCH-BAILEY & BENJAMIN MILAN

APRIL 9TH, 8AM GMT

Switch up your morning ritual with an energising facial workout with a difference. Join massage therapist Ayanna Birch-Bailey and movement director Benjamin Milan as they combine fierce choreography with sculpting self-massage. Let's start every day this way!

GET READY WITH MUSICIAN BOW ANDERSON

APRIL 9TH, 12PM GMT

Find your perfect Double Wear match with rising star and Vevo one-to-watch Bow Anderson as she opens up about creativity, identity and beauty in an intimate, get-ready-with-me makeup routine session. Bring your questions for Bow!

VOICE YOURSELF WITH ADAH PARRIS & OENONE FORBAT

APRIL 9TH, 2PM GMT

Want to speak up more confidently and make yourself heard? Join activist and artist Adah and comedian Oenone as we cover powerful projection and voice psychology in this motivating and practical session. Time to get outside our comfort zones.

DARE TO PURSUE WITH ELIZABETH UVIEBINENÉ, KESANG BALL & STEFANIE SWORD-WILLIAMS

APRIL 9TH, 5PM GMT

Join Elizabeth, co-author of Slay In Your Lane, Kesang, the cofounder of Trippin, and F*ck Being Humble founder, Stefanie, for a panel that will leave you with renewed self-belief and a fire in your belly.

