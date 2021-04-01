OWN IT WITH AYANNA BIRCH-BAILEY & BENJAMIN MILAN
APRIL 9TH, 8AM GMT
Switch up your morning ritual with an energising facial workout with a difference. Join massage therapist Ayanna Birch-Bailey and movement director Benjamin Milan as they combine fierce choreography with sculpting self-massage. Let's start every day this way!
VOICE YOURSELF WITH ADAH PARRIS & OENONE FORBAT
APRIL 9TH, 2PM GMT
Want to speak up more confidently and make yourself heard? Join activist and artist Adah and comedian Oenone as we cover powerful projection and voice psychology in this motivating and practical session. Time to get outside our comfort zones.
DARE TO PURSUE WITH ELIZABETH UVIEBINENÉ, KESANG BALL & STEFANIE SWORD-WILLIAMS
APRIL 9TH, 5PM GMT
Join Elizabeth, co-author of Slay In Your Lane, Kesang, the cofounder of Trippin, and F*ck Being Humble founder, Stefanie, for a panel that will leave you with renewed self-belief and a fire in your belly.
Advertisement