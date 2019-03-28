Everything We're Buying From Essentiel Antwerp's First London Store

Our favourite Belgian label, Essentiel Antwerp today opens the doors to its first standalone UK store, and boy are we thrilled. Located at 27a Sloane Square, the new 185-square-metre space houses two floors of the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collection, delivering a slice of its signature playful, colour-laden aesthetic to London.
We’ve long been fans of Essentiel Antwerp’s graphic patterns and bold hues – think orange and blue checked skirt suits and fuchsia floral midi dresses – but until now have only been able to buy limited pieces from small boutiques across the city and from its e-commerce site. Now, we’ll be stockpiling our favourite SS19 pieces in-store, from baby blue co-ords and peachy chiffon dresses to chunky pastel-hued trainers and woven micro bags.
Founded by husband and wife duo Esfan Eghtessadi and Inge Onsea in 1999, Essentiel Antwerp began as a T-shirt brand – the couple launched four styles in 20 shades, which sold out instantly. From there on out, the brand’s contemporary and colourful aesthetic has captured hearts globally, garnered 133k Insta followers, and is stocked in Harvey Nichols, Anthropologie and ASOS.
"This store opening is a huge step forward for Essentiel Antwerp and the growth of our company both in the UK and globally," CEO Eghtessadi said in a brand statement. "It has always been our dream to open a shop in London and we couldn’t be more excited!" Creative Director Onsea adds: "Finally! London has always been a huge source of inspiration when designing the collections so it feels right that we should have our own shop there."
Generating a turnover of around €57 million last year, the Belgian brand is going from strength to strength, capturing the market’s current preference for a more youthful and fun aesthetic (just look at the amount of colour seen on the streets of Fashion Month this and last season). Word has it the label is already looking for its second London location, too.
Joining 55 existing global outlets, the brand’s Sloane Square space is sure to be a one-stop shop for our favourite spring pieces. Below is everything we're picking up at the brand's newly opened store – see you there!
