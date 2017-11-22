Your bags steer clear of being overtly trend-led. From "see-now-buy-now" to the boom of Instagram, how have changes in the industry since you first began affected your brand and approach?

The thing that’s nice about our brand is that we’ve always done our own thing. As you say, we aren’t trend-led, so in a sense, changes in the industry haven’t really altered our course. Sure, we’re on Instagram, we have Facebook. But social media doesn’t govern the way we run our business. We move with the times; we look at what is happening in the industry, but then we carve our own path through it. To me, the interesting thing about the way the industry has changed is that it places so much more power in the women – they have more choice, they can be more discerning. We’ve always encouraged that so I think it’s all really positive. Ultimately, we continue to do what we set out to do: make great bags, using great materials, always with one eye on that woman on the number 19 bus.