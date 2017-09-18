Forever 21 Removes Controversial T-Shirt From Its Site

PLEASE SHARE: Hey @forever21, we're not ones to point fingers but this looks mighty familiar. For the record, we created this shirt with a purpose. Too bad they removed the Swahili, Arabic, Hebrew & Japanese ???? #CreatorShirt #Forever21 DONATE ALL THE MONEY TO @plannedparenthood

A post shared by WORD (@word.agency) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT