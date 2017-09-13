"We wanted to do something together – we met the year of our final exam and since then we have never left each other," cofounder Sharon Krief explains to me at the Ibiza home of her business partner and best friend, Barbara Boccara. "We've been best friends forever, you know. Then one day after we were studying, we both got married and we had kids and we started to get bored. So we said, 'What can we do now? We want to do something together, what can we do?' We were brainstorming and suddenly we realised something was missing in the market. We always liked fashion, we were not fashion addicts, but we always liked fashion. And we said 'Okay, it’s missing something'." And thus ba&sh was born. Timeless, effortless, laid-back and yet still chic, ba&sh clothing encapsulates the insouciance and understated elegance that has made us all fans of French girls and their inimitable style for decades.