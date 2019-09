Whether you're on the creative or business side of things, it's a peculiar time to work in the fashion industry. But, there's no better time to stand up for our rights than the present. And everyone from the bottom to the top are using their voices to do something about it. However, mega-retailer H&M is putting its money where its mouth is: As of yesterday, the H&M Foundation donated £2.6 million to the United Nation's Refugee Agency to help fund education for child refugees. After launching the campaign in November of last year, the H&M Foundation made it their mission to get refugee children the school supplies they need. The goal was to find a way to finance the basic necessities of a child's education, ranging from stationary to textbooks. For every H&M holiday gift card sold across approximately 4,000 stores worldwide, the brand donated a portion of the sales to UNHCR. Their efforts will reach children far and wide, including Chad, Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, and Yemen. "Refugee children are five times more likely to be out of school than other children. This is why providing the supplies they need to go to school is so crucial. With this donation, UNHCR can ensure an education for many children in crisis settings across the world," said Diana Amini, the Foundation's global manager. One in four children in the world are living in conflict, and over half of all refugees are children. 50% percent of them half access to primary school and less than that have the chance to move on to secondary school.