Yes, It Is Possible To Make Denim Ethically

When we take a step back and look at what really goes into our favourite pairs of jeans, the processes are astonishing. Everything from how they're made (machine, by hand) to where the fabrics are sourced determines how much you're going to spend. And the difference between a £20 pair of jeans and a £200 pair is crazier than you think.What many don't realise, though, is that what comes out of our jeans is just as crucial as what goes into them. AG , a leader in luxury denim, has done its research and developed jean production techniques that cut down on things like water consumption, waste, and energy, while opting for eco-friendly fibres.Because yes, denim is cotton and cotton isn't as trustworthy as it seems. Out of more than 80 trillion pieces of clothing produced per year, about 2 trillion are jeans. When you take into account the estimated 2,500 gallons of water (and similar amounts of chemicals and energy) required to produce literally one pair, that's a lot of waste. And where does it go? Take this area in Lesotho, Africa. Or this river in Asia.