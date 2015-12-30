The Urban Outfitters Economy

All the designers I spoke with still love boutiques. Their passionate owners support them season after season, albeit with smaller orders than the mass retailers. But Urban Outfitters and outlets like it seem to be single-handedly supporting a whole emerging-designer economy.



“I do have orders from Urban and Free People regularly now,” Bradbury says. “Having those big orders helps with cash flow. Yes, I’d rather work with small boutiques, but a lot of them have closed.” And now that Bradbury’s store is right down the street from Urban’s Williamsburg location, she gets people wandering in after seeing her work there.



“Without the bulk orders that bigger stores like Anthropologie place, it wouldn't be feasible for me to continue making clothes,” Van Dusen says. “It brings the cost down per garment across the board.”



After successfully fulfilling the order for 400 candles, Islam of Hi Wildflower Botanica went back to Urban Outfitters this season and pitched a custom candle based on her brand's perfume. UO ordered 7,000 of them, and wanted them within a month. Unfortunately, Islam’s first novel had just come out, so she had to ditch any plans of celebrating to fulfill the order, all while planning a national book tour.



"This was a really hard move. They asked me a preliminary, ‘Is this cool with you to put in a big order?’ I let them know my capability. I wasn’t getting any sleep. I made mistakes. There was hardship. They did check in to see if I was on track, and thank goodness I was,” Islam says. “I left for my book tour just a week after we sent out the Urban Outfitters order!”



“It was pretty bad timing, but I wasn’t going to miss this opportunity to be in stores for holiday season. Having a business means you take risks,” she says. “It’s one month of hardship, and $10,000 to pivot my brand onto a national scale.”