5 Days Of Producing Zero Trash



Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time. You just threw something in the trash five minutes ago. Look, you just did it again. All of that trash adds up, and a lot of our everyday products contain toxic chemicals that are terrible for the environment. No, thanks! So, how do we give up garbage and start living a no-trash life? One solution is to focus on the things we use a lot (trash bags, food containers, napkins) and find a way to make those items last for more than one use. It's not easy, considering the convenience of throwing stuff away instead of reusing it — but it makes a difference. Watch as Lucie Fink tries her best to reduce and reuse!