Zazie Beetz's Path To Clean Beauty Is Super Relatable

As I sit on a cushioned bench in the penthouse suite of Manhattan's Bowery Hotel, I pull my phone out and get right into my interview with Zazie Beetz. The topic is her partnership with True Botanicals, an environmentally-conscious skin-care brand that formulates products with pure plant extracts. While it's an idyllic setting with the sunshine from the open balcony hitting us just right, the handful of people in the room are in lively conversation. "Is it too loud?" she asks, noticing my concerned face. Before I can even respond, she suggests we move to the suite's bedroom, where Beetz takes off her shoes and lays down. I take my place next to her (my shoes stay on), prop my back into the pillows, and take out my phone once more. Side by side on the embroidered sheets, we look more like a pair of girlfriends catching up after a long time apart than a journalist and a movie star. And during this particular gab session, Beetz is spilling on all her DIY skin recipes.