Occupation: Communications specialist, yoga teacher, and babysitter

Industry: Media, health, and child care

Age: 35

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: Good question. This year I'll probably earn about $50,000

Net Worth: $100,000 (mostly RRSPs, some in a TFSA, some sitting in savings accounts for upcoming expenses)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (Inconsistent): $3,300 (I net around this each month, but the total varies depending on how much I work.)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $650 (I've lived in my one-bedroom basement for a long time, and this beyond-reasonable rent has enabled me to do so much. Mainly, it provided me with a soft place to land when I burned out and couldn't keep working full-time — no small gift given the nuttiness of the rental market in Toronto over the last 10 years.)

Internet: $57.57

Phone: $90

RRSP: 10% of anything that comes in

Wealth Distribution: 3% of anything that comes in

Chani App: $18.07



Annual Expenses

Savage Lovecast Subscription: $50 (a little more or a little less, depending on the dollar's strength)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I never felt pressure to attend university, but I always assumed I would. I did an undergraduate degree in Quebec, the province where I was born. Tuition was cheap — about $1,200 a semester (gotta love Quebec tuition rates). My mom, dad, and stepmom covered most of my expenses in my first year, plus I worked in high school and my dad took money from each of my paycheques and set it aside to help with first-year expenses, so I technically contributed, too. My dad and mom continued to pay for my tuition throughout the rest of my degree, and I took on my living expenses after the first year. I ended up doing the last two years of the degree part-time and working full-time to cover everything.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom and dad split up when I was little, so I had divergent experiences with money. My mom struggled to cover our expenses, while my dad was a money guy — good at accumulating wealth and very into educating me on the topic (although I didn't internalize many of those lessons until my mid-20s).



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started working at a camp when I was 13, and I got a job at a movie theatre when I was 15. The camp job was just a way to keep having fun when I aged out of the kids' program, and the movie theatre was about earning money and also about socializing (my friend worked there first and got me the job).



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yeah, when I was living with my mom. She had a hard time with money (and generally), and I was always aware of that. When I was a teen, I moved in with my dad and stopped worrying because I knew he had a good handle on things.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. Yes because I live in a city (and country) where housing has become very expensive. I also have a chronic illness (that I'm just now treating), which has led to some serious burnout. I've had a habit of working two or three jobs at a time, 60 or 70 hours a week, and then not being able to do anything for a while. I live cheaply and always have at least six months of living expenses in a TFSA, but I do worry about where I'll live when/if I have to move. But also no because the impending climate disaster is probably going to make these concerns secondary to, you know, sourcing clean water.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible when I graduated from university. I'd been supporting myself, aside from tuition, since I was 19, so the transition wasn't a challenge. As for a financial safety net: Yes, I could ask my mom and stepdad, but I would go into debt before taking this option. Which is another form of financial safety net, I guess: I have access to credit. My dad died a few years ago, and I didn't realize how much I depended on him (in theory, never in practice) for the illusion of financial safety. When he died, he left me nothing, which was a shock I wasn't expecting. It has taken me a while to reckon with it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My grandma died in 2015 and left me $9,000.

