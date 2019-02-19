I can’t say I have always been as conscious about helping women as I am now that I have two boys and can see the obvious impact of gender in their schooling. In the past five years I have made building women up absolutely top of mind—from finding one night at week to just connect people who might work well together to holding events that help create open dialogues for women to building a company that is more diverse than it’s ever been. We all need to walk the walk to continue to build our networks, support one another and build each other up. Unity makes us all better and stronger, and only together we will move the needle in the fight for gender equality.