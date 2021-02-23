Occupation: Wildlife Technician

Industry: Nature Conservation

Age: 27

Location: Southern Ontario

Salary: $14,400 (for a full-time, six-month contract)

Net Worth: -$14,173 (My assets total $20,827. The breakdown is: $7,765 in a TFSA, $4,500 in savings, a car worth $6,500, and $2,062 in clothes currently up for sale online.)

Debt: $35,000 (student loans)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $994.33

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $0 (My boyfriend, R., and I live with my parents so we can save money.)

Phone: $39

Car Insurance: $65

RRSP & Pension: $58 (deducted from my paycheque)

Savings: $800

Student Loan: $537



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. In high school, I felt that everyone pushed for university and that it was the key to my success, so I did an undergraduate and a graduate degree. Since then, I’ve found the opposite to be true: My friends who went into trades have savings and houses, while the university graduates have nothing but debt. Both of my parents and all of my siblings also graduated from university with varying degrees of income.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Nothing besides helping me understand taxes and credit scores. I’m lucky that my brother is an employee of a major bank and has taken the time to educate me on investing.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job at the age of 14, as a busser at a restaurant, to pay for an exchange trip to New Zealand.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not at all. My parents never wanted to discuss money unless I asked for something non-essential. Then they'd tell me I needed to pay for it myself.



Do you worry about money now?

Money can be stressful. It's extremely difficult to get full-time work in the conservation sector, and I have quite a bit of student debt.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I went on a year-long exchange to New Zealand at the age of 15 and had to manage my money. I ended up running out about nine months into the trip, but my parents helped me out. So, yes, I have a safety net. I did a much better job when I moved out to attend university at the age of 19. My family didn't support me, so I took out student loans for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees.