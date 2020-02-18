Who Is Peter Nygard, The Canadian Millionaire Accused Of Raping 10 Girls & Women

In the civil lawsuit filed last Thursday in New York, 10 women (unnamed based on safety and privacy concerns) accused Nygard of rape and running a “sex-trafficking ring.” Three of the victims were 14 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, while another three were 15. Per the allegations, Nygard was known for his “pamper parties,” bacchanalian benders at his Bahamas estate, where young women and girls (often impoverished women from the surrounding areas) were recruited and lured to attend, often with false promises of modelling opportunities with Nygard’s company. They were (per the suit) given drugs and alcohol and then asked and/or forced to perform a variety of sex acts. One woman, who was 15 at the time, claims Nygard attempted to sodomize her, before raping her and asking her to defecate in his mouth. The lawsuit further alleges that Nygard maintained a database of over 7,500 girls and women.