26 Different Places Real Women Made Friends As An Adult

Checking Instagram, you'd be forgiven for thinking everyone but you is part of a big, active social group who spend weeknights holed up in cozy restaurants and weekends going on long country walks. It can make for a lonely scrolling experience for anyone — especially if you feeling like you don't have enough friends yourself.
First things first: Instagram is a lie, you know this. If you find you feel lonely at weekends, delete the app (you can get it back on Monday). It's designed to make you feel lacking in everything – from health to beauty, life experiences to friends. Get rid and focus on the IRL.
Anyway – back to making friends. Perhaps you've just moved to a new area and don't have a social group yet. Perhaps your friends have scattered post-college. Perhaps you've decided to ditch some friends who weren't making you feel all that great. Perhaps you're a new mom and all your mates work. Perhaps you struggle to get out of the house.
Whatever reason you have for feeling like you need new friends, don't despair. Yes, it might be more difficult to make pals as a grown-up than it was as a kid, but it is still doable. And with the internet on the case and apps like Meetup, Bumble BFF, and more appearing every day, it's only going to get easier to find like-minded people to hang out with.
We asked the women of the Money Diaries Facebook group how they made friends as an adult and they didn't disappoint. Click through to find 26 actually useful tips on how to meet your new best mate.
Please add your own stories of making friends in the comments too.