Whether you're into the drugstore stuff or prefer splurging on pricier designer brands , it's fair to say that mascara is probably most people's favourite beauty basic. After all, we certainly have yet to find a look that isn't perfectly finished off by mile-long, jet-black lashes, courtesy of a few quick swipes. And while the jury might still be out on whether the stuff is actually better than sex , it'd be hard to argue that mascara isn't one of the most ubiquitous tools in any makeup bag. That's why we headed to the Maybelline factory to check out how one of the most iconic products, Great Lash Mascara , is actually made — and to learn more about the concoction's wild history.