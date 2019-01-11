How To Become An Expert At Lucid Dreaming

If you want to try lucid dreaming, Waggoner suggests a technique that he's used for years, and it involves your hands. Before bed, look at your hands and tell yourself, Tonight in my dreams, I'll see my hands and realize I'm dreaming, over and over like a mantra until you fall asleep. After a few nights of doing this, you might notice your hands during your dream, which is a signal that you're lucidly aware, he says. You can use the "power of suggestion," and make your mantra more along the lines of, Tonight I'll be more critically aware. When I see something strange, I'll realize this is a dream, he suggests. Also, writing down your dreams in the morning is a good strategy, so you have better "dream recall," he says.