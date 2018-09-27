It Turns Out That Being A Freegan Is Very, Very Hard

"Freeganism" is a lifestyle philosophy that revolves around limited participation in capitalism and the conventional economy. In other words, a freegan doesn't buy anything. The word is a combination of "free" and "vegan," and while vegans avoid all animal products because they're harmful to animals, freegans have taken this to the next level and avoid purchasing anything at all on the basis that every product is harmful in some way, whether to humans, animals, the oceans, the rainforests, etc. This week, I took a freegan approach to life in New York City. I wore clothing donated by friends, discovered free sources of entertainment, and even went dumpster-diving. No, I'm not kidding. I've learned some mind-blowing food-waste facts this week, and I hope to share my newfound knowledge with you. Could you ever become a freegan?
