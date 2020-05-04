9 a.m. — No cold brew with condensed milk today. I sip Thai iced tea that came with my meal delivery last night. I drink a lot of water in between these beverages, but a tasty drink really keeps me focused on my tasks during the day.



11:50 a.m. — It's a one-pot lasagna kind of day. I make enough for four meals and eat one helping for lunch while listening to our company's CEO give us updates on the quarantine situation pertaining to us. I hear her say that a few companies are slowly moving back towards working in offices, but that we'll probably still be working from home for a few months. Since I have no designated office space in my condo, I, like many others, have turned my neglected dining table into a workspace. I'm all of a sudden so glad I chose an apartment with one glass wall. It faces north and gets nice, soft, indirect sunlight most of the day.



12 p.m. — I get another message from my friend about the TikTok. Apparently, the seven other people in this grand relay have all already filmed their portions?? How do they all know how to use TikTok so well? Am I a baby boomer because I don't really get how to use it?



12:30 p.m. — Being hit with an Instagram ad about Mother's Day reminds me that it's less than a month away. My mom has lived alone in Vancouver since I left for University in Toronto. I find a cute florist shop there that does a sick-looking Jasmine wreath as well as dried bouquets, and I put in an order for delivery. $128.81



6:30 p.m. — I pop the fried chicken I ordered yesterday in the oven, and it tastes freshly made. I also sip a watermelon juice that came with the order. Truly, if pressing fresh watermelon juice at home were easier, I would have it every day. Alas, I'm too lazy.



Daily Total: $128.81

