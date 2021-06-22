Occupation: Administrative clerk

Industry: Legal services

Age: 26

Location: Vancouver, BC

Salary: $43,000

Net Worth: $13,550 ($9,400 in an RRSP and $4,150 in a savings account)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,475

Pronouns: She/They



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $900 (T. and I share a large one-bedroom that's the main floor of a heritage house, and we split the rent equally, so this is the total for my half. Our downstairs neighbour is a good friend, and the upstairs suite is occupied by the landlord who is pretty lovely, as far as landlords go.)

Internet: $35

Phone: $22 (I have a ridiculously good plan.)

Savings: $200

Spotify: $10.69 (I mooch all my other streaming passwords off friends and family.)

Donations: $56 (small amounts given to a few different causes and podcasts)



lWas there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

This is complicated and uncomfortable. I was labeled as a gifted kid in elementary school, and while it was recognized that I was bright in secondary school, I struggled with intense mental health issues that made it hard to go to class and to get anything done. I actually dropped out for a semester but went back the following year and managed to graduate high school on time. My family expected that I would be the first to complete a degree, but that hasn't happened. I did go to a small university for about three years and studied a lot of different things because I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I paid for it myself while working multiple jobs — sometimes 50-hour weeks — on top of three or four courses. My grades and my mental health suffered. I took what was supposed to be a semester off to work, but that was about five years ago, and I haven't gone back yet. I might return to school, but if I do, I'll likely take out a loan so I don't kill myself and my grades with work.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We were poor, and I knew it. I have two siblings with learning disabilities, and my parents split when I was five. My mom didn't make a lot of money, and we had to be thrifty. I learned not to ask for things because I knew how much it hurt my mom to say no. I was aware of the ins and outs of our finances before becoming a teenager and did my best to help.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had a paper route when I was 10 or 11 and started babysitting around age 12. Some of it was for spending money, but I would also sneak cash into my mom's wallet. To this day, I've never talked to her about it and don't know if she knows I did that. At 15, I started working in restaurants to save for school.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. A lot.



Do you worry about money now?

Not as much. I live in a high-cost-of-living city, but I grew up here and don't want to leave. I have some savings now and a steady income, and while it's definitely not a lot, it's enough that I feel confident I can feed myself and my cats and pay the rent.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved out at 20 but started paying for basically everything myself in my teen years. My mom is still not doing great financially, but if I need help paying rent, she would scrape together funds to help me. That being said, I wouldn't want to ask, so I'm building my savings as much as I can so I can be my own safety net.