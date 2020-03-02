I should explain my nomadic lifestyle before I get further into this diary. I left a steady job in Montreal a few years ago. I was working in a non-profit, which was interesting, but I didn't like being in a 9-to-5 office, and I often felt unhappy, bored, and stuck. Plus, there was no potential for growth, so I knew I would stagnate. During my second year there, I met some awesome people on a trip who were living in San Francisco and invited me to be their roommate and open a community centre together. That's where I eventually met R. This past fall, my contract in SF ended, and R. decided to work remotely, so we could travel and ski throughout the western U.S. and Canada. So far, we've been to Lake Tahoe, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Denver, Aspen, Jackson Hole, Santa Fe, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and now Calgary, Banff, and Revelstoke. In the spring, we're moving to Montreal for a few months. I'm looking forward to settling down in one place for long enough to dedicate myself to the job hunt. I've tried applying and interviewing while travelling, but found it challenging, especially because I won't be available to start for another few months.