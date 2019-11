Here’s What You Need To Know About Trudeau’s New Cabinet

So, is Freeland’s move a promotion or a demotion? It depends how you look at it. In the past, a move from foreign affairs to intergovernmental affairs would be seen as a step down, but in this current climate, when Trudeau is battling tensions with western provinces, moving Freeland is a show of faith from the PM. He wants Freeland (who is originally from Alberta) to help with national unity. Plus, the deputy prime minister title adds more prestige to the position. While the role has been mainly symbolic in the past , it will no doubt hold more responsibilities with Freeland at the helm. (Freeland is also rumoured to be next in line to succeed Trudeau as the Liberal Party leader.) The Globe And Mail reports that even in her new role, Freeland will still be in charge of legislation to ratify USMCA, Canada’s new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico. Freeland helped craft the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.