Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an actor working in film, TV, and theatre who makes $150,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a hoodie from Aritzia.
Occupation: Actor
Industry: Film, Television & Theatre
Age: 34
Location: Toronto, ON
Salary: $150,000 (averaged over the last five years)
Net Worth: $440,000 (I have $155,000 in an RRSP. Through my union, producers have to contribute a percentage on top of my earnings for every job, and I maxed it out every year I was able to. My insurance reserve account has $13,000, my TFSA has $75,000, my savings has $25,000, and my corporate accounts contain $165,000. I also have a used car that's worth about $7,000.)
Debt: $0
Paycheque Amount (1x/month): $3,000 (I pay myself a salary once a month through my corporation.)
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Rent & Utilities: $1,175 (I live with my partner, K. This is for my half.)
Renter's Insurance: $60
Internet: $90 (paid through my company)
Phone: $75 (paid through my company)
Netflix & Crave: $35.65 (paid through my company)
Charity: $175
Pilates With Zoe: $17 (charged in GBP so it varies with the exchange rate)
TFSA: $300
Annual Expenses
Barre3 Online: $128 (got a 60% off coupon!)
Roadside Assistance: $90
Amazon Prime: $90
Union Dues: $375 (on top of varying working dues)
Professional Associations & Memberships: $385
Extended Health & Dental Coverage: $1,119
Accountant: $2,500
Agent & Manager Commissions: $27,000 (This is the amount I paid last year — 20% of my annual earnings.)
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
My siblings and I were absolutely expected to go to university. More than a decade into my career, my mother still says "when you go back to finish your degree..." I started at university and dropped out after one year to go to theatre school instead. My parents always made it crystal clear that they would do whatever was necessary to help us with our education. They paid my tuition for the four years I went to school (one year of university, three years of college), and I lived at home and commuted for the middle two years. When I rented an off-campus apartment at university, I paid for it with money I earned from acting in a film in high school. In my last year of theatre school, I got a $7,000 OSAP loan to help pay for an apartment near my college campus. I paid off that loan within 18 months of graduation; no one at OSAP was proud of me, but dammit I was proud of myself.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I don't remember talking about money, but I knew we didn't have it and that paying bills was a constant stress. I absorbed from my parents that there's "good debt" (educational, career-forwarding debt) and "bad debt" (unnecessary, consumer-related debt). Beyond that, I'm still educating myself.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was babysitting/tutoring when I was about 11. I was in French immersion my whole life and helped neighbourhood kids with their French homework and babysitting them in French. My dad was very against me taking a job that could possibly affect my school performance, so I had to fight hard to work at a local restaurant on the weekends by the time I was in high school. I took it so I could pay to eat out with friends and buy clothes and sneaky bottles of booze via older siblings.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Money has been a major stressor my entire life. Somehow, I was always aware that we didn't have enough and I was definitely the kid who didn't bring home field trip slips because I was so worried about making my parents feel bad. My dad always had the mindset that money or lack thereof shouldn't hold you back from experiences or learning and so had no problem taking on debt. My mum was always terrified we were going to lose our house; we were a single-income family, and my dad made the money while my mother managed it. In hindsight, we were never more financially precarious than being lower-middle class, but the fear of total catastrophe was always present. Things stabilized as my dad advanced in his career, and my younger siblings had a very different childhood than my older brother and I had.
Do you worry about money now?
I vacillate pretty wildly. I'm aware that I'm in a stable financial position, especially for someone in my field. But I still have a deep fear of being in debt and not being able to pay my bills. Being in an industry in which my income can vary so extremely contributes to that worry. Thank god for therapy (and being able to afford therapy). I incorporated about four years ago, in a year when I made a very large amount of money, so my tax rate went down significantly, but my RRSP limit did, too. I'm still figuring out how best to tax plan and save effectively. As I've advanced in my career, I've been able to help my parents and my siblings out with money and I'm super proud to be able to do so. I keep some money liquid as a safety net in case they ever need help again.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I moved out at age 20, but I had a credit card attached to my parents' account for emergencies until I was about 22. I have my savings set up so that I can take care of myself for quite a while if I have a slow career period, but I also know that my partner, my parents, my siblings, and my in-laws would step in as a safety net if I needed it!
Day One
4:15 a.m. — I have a 5 a.m. pickup for work today, so naturally I spent last night consumed with missed-alarm terrors and barely slept. I blearily roll out of bed, brush my teeth, and do my skin-care regimen. I use Thayers rosewater toner decanted into a spray bottle, Sephora eye cream, and Fenty moisturizer with SPF. My ride-or-die moisturizer from La Roche-Posay was recently discontinued, and I'm genuinely bereft, so I've been on a journey to find a new one. This one smells weird, but the texture is great, and honestly, I trust Rihanna. I throw on Aritzia sweatpants and a matching zip-up hoodie, fill my thermos with Four Sigmatic instant coffee, grab my giant water bottle, and I'm out the door.
6 a.m. — I arrive at the set, scarf eggs in my trailer, and head to hair and makeup. I'm in every scene today, and while I'm so grateful to be working, COVID protocols slow things down, so I'm bracing myself for a loooong day.
10 a.m. — I do a quick COVID test while the cameras move setups. I'm very lucky to have been tested at work as much as I have over the last year!
12:30 p.m. — We break for lunch. We shot most of the morning outside, and the weather was not cooperating, so we're about four hours behind where we should be. I eat the pre-packed catered lunch: salad, veggies, prime rib, and chicken in the same container, which seems…bold. My household is vegetarian, but I eat whatever seems to have the most nutrients when I'm working because often the veggie options are sad, and I need all the energy I can get. Plus, free food? Um, thank you.
5 p.m. — The weather troubles mean that the schedule for the day is all screwy, so we've dropped a couple of scenes and pulled one up from tomorrow. At this point in my career, I try to learn my lines for about a whole week at a time, so I'm prepped, but my brain is starting to turn to mush. COVID protocols mean that we're not allowed to take our masks off in the studio unless the cameras are rolling, not even for a distanced sip of water, so I'm pretty dehydrated.
8 p.m. — Wrap! It takes me another half-hour to get de-processed (the wardrobe, hair, and makeup on this show are pretty involved), and then I'm back in the van on my way home.
9:30 p.m. — My boyfriend is working late tonight, so I eat a confusing dinner of air-popped popcorn with nutritional yeast and half a mango from our FoodShare box. Then I step into the shower for all of 30 seconds, do my evening skin-care regimen of Sephora oil face wash, Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser, Thayers toner, Inkey List retinol eye cream, and The Ordinary rosehip oil, then and it's lights out baybeee.
Daily Total: $0
Day Two
4:15 a.m. — Back at it with the 5 a.m. pickup. Same deal as yesterday morning, including the sweatsuit (I wore it for about 45 mins total yesterday, therefore it's deserving of a rewear). I also chomp down an apple and toss an extra Four Sigmatic pack in my bag.
6 a.m. — While she's working on my face, my makeup artist mentions that I should be eligible for a vaccine because I'm working at the studio this week, which is in a hot spot. I've been feeling MASSIVE vaccine anxiety, especially because I have to be maskless and in close proximity to others so frequently at work. (I had to kiss someone in a film I shot over the winter. It! Was! Stressful!) I look online, and it does seem like a bunch of the pop-ups have "live or work" for their eligibility requirements. Maybe if we wrap in time, my partner and I will try a walk-in tonight.
7 a.m. — Eggs again while the rollers in my hair set. Thank you, craft services, you literal angels.
8 a.m. — I start the day off with a stunt, which is both so fun and a little scary. It's not a big one, so we don't have rehearsal ahead of time, and in these situations, I always get a little performance anxiety. I've got a chronic pain condition and was very badly injured doing a stunt several years ago because I didn't know when to say “enough." I often feel worried that I'm either not going to be able to do what they ask or I'm going to jump in too readily and end up hurting myself. Neither has happened in a long time, but thanks, brain, for continuously reminding me of worst-case scenarios.
10:30 a.m. — We shot the scene and when we watch the stunt back on the monitors it looks great! Aaaand, yes, I'm a little sore.
12:30 p.m. — Lunch break. I watch two episodes of New Girl in my trailer while eating my lunch and drinking water. So, so, so, so, so, so much water.
4 p.m. — Wrapped! They've still got two scenes to shoot, but that's it for me. Today was all in-studio, so everything went 100% smoother.
5:30 p.m. — Home to my honey. He's just finishing his workday, so I join him at the dining room table with my laptop and scroll the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter feed. I'm super impressed and grateful they exist and also furious about how INSANE it is that we need a renegade Twitter feed to actually inform people about how to get vaccines. This is your fault, Doug Ford! I see that there's a pop-up clinic less than 20 minutes from our place that's accepting work hot spot walk-ins. My boyfriend is also an actor who works in a studio in a hot spot, so we scramble into the car and drive to the clinic.
6 p.m. — There's barely a line! The people checking us in are so lovely and helpful! There's a DJ! I'm vibrating with anxiety and excitement and sort of crying? So we dance to stay warm and play a very dumb but amazing word game we made up for road trips while we wait to get into the actual tent.
6:30 p.m. — I AM VACCINATED. I FEEL CRAZY. THIS IS THE GREATEST, AND I'M ALSO HEARTBROKEN FOR THE WORLD AND THIS PAST YEAR AND I CAN'T BELIEVE ANY OF THIS IS HAPPENING.
7:05 p.m. — We jump back in the car, sore-armed but 50% less COVID susceptible (definitely how it works, I 100% know science), and I immediately order celebration tacos to meet us at home: one crispy, one soft vegetarian each for boyf and I, two avocado tostadas, an order of guac and chips, and extra refried beans for both of us. If I had to choose only one cuisine to eat for the rest of my life, it would be Mexican, and honestly, I would be thrilled about it. $64.39
8 p.m. — K. has a meeting, so I get into the bath and watch two more episodes of New Girl whilst face masking. I start with the Origins Original Skin Rose Clay Retexturizing Mask and follow it with the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask. My hair is insane from products and heat processing, so I slather it in OGX conditioner.
9:30 p.m. — We had every intention of watching an episode of Couples Therapy but instead find ourselves climbing into bed and joyfully turning out the light.
Daily Total: $64.39
Day Three
8:30 a.m. — I'm awoken by Saroja Coelho on the CBC and, oh man, I feel ALIVE! I'm a person who very badly needs at least eight hours of sleep at night to function, but that often gets compromised when I'm shooting, so this sleep in was *chefs kiss*
9 a.m. — After doing my regular skin-care regimen, I throw on Lululemon leggings, a vintage sweatshirt my little bro gave me, and a Madewell hat, then grab a mask and am out the door for a stupid little walk with K. We head to one of our regular coffee shops, and I get us oat milk Americano mistos ($11.05 with tip). We have a lovely chat with the barista, who we've been getting to know over the last year. When I was 18 and first living on my own, a friend gave me the excellent advice to introduce yourself to your local convenience store owners, baristas, bartenders, restaurant staff — anyone you interact with on a regular basis — because there's nothing like walking in somewhere and knowing your community! $11.05
10:30 a.m. — Home for a quick protein shake (Vega One Chocolate protein powder, a banana, a hefty scoop of peanut butter, almond milk, and water), then fill my water bottle and jump into the car to head downtown for a voiceover job.
11 a.m. — I find parking across the street from the studio. I've been working with some of the same engineers and sound supervisors for years, so even though we can't be in the same room, it's nice to catch up remotely. $8
1:30 p.m. — Done! I drive home with the windows down and the live and studio versions of "Leave The Door Open" on repeat. RELEASE THE ALBUM, DAMMIT!
2 p.m. — Home to find our weekly FoodShare box has been delivered (boyfriend pays). Once a week, we get a small box of organic produce from a local organization that supports food initiatives for nutritionally vulnerable folks across Toronto. I immediately set aside a bunch of rainbow chard, four potatoes, a butternut squash, and scallions that we'll walk over to the community fridge in our neighbourhood. We often don't use everything we get, and food waste sucks. I eat a sliced apple with peanut butter while I unpack everything else and put it away.
2:30 p.m. — Last week, I ordered removable vinyl floor tile stickers off Etsy for our tiny bathroom. They cost just over $200 (I paid when I ordered). Our bathroom very much needs a full reno, but we're reluctant to let our landlord do it because we know he wants to take out the tub and put in a fancy shower stall instead. We love that tub! So this is a temporary solution to some very old, crumbling floor tiles (pretty sure they've been here since the '70s). I wash and vacuum all the nooks and crannies, get my measuring tape and X-Acto knife out, and get to work.
4 p.m. — Quick break to record a voice audition in our little closet studio.
5 p.m. — The floor is DONE and feels surprisingly solid. Who knows how long it'll actually hold up, but it looks great! I immediately text my siblings pics for compliments, and they are very obliging.
6:45 p.m. — I open my computer to make notes on a draft of a play I'm helping with as part of my work with a local theatre company, but when I come to, I've lost 90 minutes just staring at the internet. What was I doing? What did I learn? Unclear.
7 p.m. — We ordered a prepped dinner and wine package last week from a local restaurant that was delivered this afternoon, and we finish it off in the oven. I put on William Prince's Gospel First Nation (not a religious person at all but, my god, do I ever love this album), pour some wine, and preheat the oven.
8 p.m. — The wine is excellent, but the food is just OK: soft cheese and a local greens salad with preserved lemon dressing, then a mushroom and turnip pot pie. The dessert, though, is NUTS. Chocolate terrine with cherry compote and candied pecans. We only eat half because it's so rich, and my snacky 5 p.m. tomorrow self is already suuuuper happy with this choice.
9:30 p.m. — We were going to play a board game after dinner but ended up sitting at our table playing with melted candle wax and talking forever. We eventually roll ourselves over to the couch and put on an episode of Couples Therapy. Mau is IN-SANE. The man talks so much but never actually says anything?
11 p.m. — Face washed, toner, rosehip oil, and eye cream on, BED. My arm hurts.
Daily Total: $19.05
Day Four
9 a.m. — After hitting snooze one billion times, Blake Prendergast and the news wake me up at 9 a.m. I make the bed and do my regular skin-care routine, adding La Roche-Posay Cicaplast to some dry patches that have flared up on my chin from two days of constant makeup retouches. I make a pot of coffee, cut up oranges and grapefruit from our food box, and we take the tray out to our deck to enjoy the beautiful morning! We're so lucky to have outdoor space in the city.
11 a.m. — I FaceTime with my mum about a present for my big brother's birthday. We're planning to outfit his backyard with furniture, and my mum spoke to his girlfriend earlier this week about what they need. After consulting with my sister and little brother, we decide that the three of us are buying them an umbrella, a stand, four outdoor dining chairs, and four outdoor cushions. I order from Ikea for curbside pickup and put it on my credit card. Little bro will pay me back a third, but my sister and I are calling it even because little brother's birthday is also coming up, and we're planning to give him cash to help out with expenses he's incurring from visiting his long-distance girlfriend. $466.86
1:30 p.m. — I make avocado toast with aged Canadian cheddar and tomatoes and pea sprouts from our FoodShare box. K. and I sit cross legged on the deck under the patio umbrella, watch Murdur Durdur, and spend the next 20 minutes saying “Wooder. Wauder. Wooter” at each other.
2 p.m. — The sun has gotten too intense no matter where I move my chair to chase the shade, so I head back inside to read a (pretty terrible, let's be honest) Kate Clayborn romance novel by the front window. I drink a giant mason jar of water and a peach Bubly because there's no such thing as too hydrated.
3 p.m. — True to form, as soon as I have downtime from an on-camera job I'm immediately convinced that I'm never going to work again. Getting my books in order helps a bit. So I do some financial reconciling work: deposit cheques, update my expense tracking spreadsheets. I have a great accountant, but I'm anxious about money (thanks, childhood), so I keep pretty meticulous books. The bonus is that there are almost never any end-of-year tax surprises.
5 p.m. — Time for therapy. I've been going once a week for just over a year, and it's changed my life. My union benefits recently expanded to cover this kind of therapy, so I'll be reimbursed for 80% of this appointment, which means I only pay $26 out of pocket. $26
6:30 p.m. — Welp, that turned out to be a pretty intense session, so K. takes me out for a walk to get ice cream. He gets salted caramel, I get dark chocolate peanut butter, and we walk home on the side streets judging our neighbours' front lawns and making intense eye contact with every dog we meet.
7:30 p.m. — K. puts tofu to press (lots of cans and several heavy plates are involved) and runs himself a quick bath. I throw together a salad of spinach, PC kale slaw, and organic lettuce from our food box, tossed with a homemade sesame-ginger dressing I make in big batches. Once the tofu is pressed, I cube it, toss it in soy sauce and nutritional yeast and throw it in the oven to crisp up. We sit down with dinner to watch In & Of Itself on Crave and split a glass of rosé from last night's food and wine delivery. Recommend both the show and rosé in general!
9:55 p.m. — I text my best friend a question, knowing full well that I will be asleep in the five minutes it takes her to answer (sorry, Honey). Skin care, lights out.
Daily Total: $492.86
Day Five
8 a.m. — I manage to only snooze once this morning and haul myself out of bed and into the shower. K. makes the bed and does the rest of last night's dishes while I rough dry my hair, throw on Levi's, a Gap T-shirt, gold Mejuri hoops, and Air Force Ones (the youth definitely have a term for me, but I'm too old to know how to pronounce it), then we're out the door for a walk.
9 a.m. — K. starts his workday at 9:30 a.m. today, so we split up at the coffee shop. He heads in and buys us each an oat milk Americano misto, and I continue down the block to our local fruit and veg market to pick up organic bananas, blueberries, and strawberries for breakfast. Back home, K. goes into the office to start his workday, and I make us breakfast bowls with chia seeds, Greek yogurt, peanut butter, unsweetened coconut flakes, and fruit. $13.46
10:30 a.m. — I jump into the car to pick up my Ikea order. I decide that I'm smarter than Google Maps and end up stuck in absolutely immobile traffic. I am not smarter than Google Maps.
12:30 p.m. — I meet my best friend for a nice long walk in her neighbourhood. She's fully vaxxed, and now that I've gotten my first dose, we're so close to being able to hug for one hundred years!
2 p.m. — I stop at the grocery store on my way home. “We don't need much," I say to myself and then end up with asparagus, mini cucumbers, baby carrots, spinach, celery hearts, garlic, spelt bread, hummus, old cheddar, bread crumbs, dijon mustard, canned black beans, canned olives, rice crackers, peanut butter, herbal tea, blue corn chips, ketchup chips, eggs, trail mix, yogurt, cereal, oat milk, chickpea pasta, cottage cheese, and toilet paper (lady helplessly shrugging emoji). I also buy a pack of watermelon-printed paper napkins because they're cute as heck. I use $40 worth of points, so my total comes to just over $100. $101.47
3:30 p.m. — I use my grocery bounty to make snack plates of trail mix, cucumbers, baby carrots, crackers, cheese, hummus and chips. I take one to K., who has been in meetings non-stop since I left this morning. My team emailed me about an audition while I was grocery shopping, but luckily the tape isn't due until early next week, so I can work on it slowly over the weekend. I sit down at the dining room table with a giant glass of water, read the script, and then start learning the 14 pages of dialogue-heavy scenes.
5 p.m. — I pause my line learning for the day and hit “submit order” on another zip-up hoodie from Aritzia. I already have the sweatpants to match, and zip-ups are necessary for set, so I don't mess up my hair and makeup. $79.10
6 p.m. — My sister walks over with salad bowls from a spot near her place for the three of us (her treat). K. takes his into the office, and my sister and I sit outside and catch up.
9:30 p.m. — She heads home (we drank a lot more wine than we meant to, whoops), and K. is finally finished working. I make us Sleepytime tea, and we snuggle on the couch before heading to bed around 10:30 p.m. We. Are. Party. Animals.
Daily Total: $194.03
Day Six
8:30 a.m. — We wake up without an alarm and decide to get breakfast sandwiches. K. makes the bed, and I do last night's dishes and throw on clothes (Aerie leggings and an Aritzia button-down with a Madewell baseball cap and a sweater coat I got on sale at Urban Outfitters when I was 22). I moisturize and put on makeup (toner, Sephora eye cream, La Roche-Posay Toleriane SPF 30, Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, Glossier Lash Slick mascara, clear Essence eyebrow gel, and a Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder sample).
9:30 a.m. — Confronted with a window full of fresh-made pastries, we scrap the breakfast sandwich idea and instead get our usual oat milk Americanos, an almond croissant, and an apple-rosemary-cheddar scone that I've valiantly tried to recreate at home with no success. K. insists on paying again, even though he's bought basically all our coffee recently because in his words “you're anxious, so I buy you treats.” Love. We head over to our favourite park and sit in the grass on the hill, watching people box, play some kind of strange lacrosse/tennis hybrid, teach their toddlers to ride bikes, shoot arrows (!), and laze around just like us.
11 a.m. — At home, I water the plants and get work done on our deck. I cut up oranges, and we take giant glasses of water with us outside. Our landlords are in the yard bird-watching and have spotted THREE bald eagles?! We catch up with them for a while, and I order them a copy of Wingspan, a bird-themed board game because they'll love it. $77.85
1:30 p.m. — K. has gone to the office to start his workday (he's working on California time this weekend), so I make us scrambled eggs on spelt toast with avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and sprouts.
2:30 p.m. — I'm obviously in an incredibly image-based industry and I've struggled hard my entire life with body standards, dysmorphia, and a history of disordered eating, not to mention a chronic pain condition that exacerbates all of the above — plus I've been criticized for my appearance by producers/casting directors(/co-stars?!). It deeply, deeply sucks, guys! I'm just getting my head above water from a particularly nasty period of obsessing about food and punishing myself with exercise, which led to an intense pain flare-up. So while I should work out today, honestly, I just don't have the spoons. Instead, I make myself a Four Sigmatic Chai Latte With Reishi pack and do some deep stretching in the sunshine on my living room floor. I read an interview with Stacy London where she said she engages with working out simply in order to alleviate physical discomfort and feel powerful. Damn, if that isn't the mindset.
4 p.m. — I drive across town to meet a pal to consult about an art project. I love hand-lettering and very occasionally do commissions. This one is much larger than anything I've made before, and I'm pretty excited about it. I take a lot of pictures and notes and head home to start brainstorming. I stop for gas at the legendary cheap gas station on the way. $17.56
7 p.m. — I come home, work on mock-ups, and totally lose track of time. Turns out K. has ordered dinner from our favourite plant-based Thai place, and it's already sitting on the front porch!
9 p.m. — K. is finally done work. I put away my sketches, and we watch an episode of New Girl, and then last week's episode of Mare of Easttown before the new one comes out tomorrow. We kind of hate this show, but then every once in a while there's a single scene that is lights-out fantastic, so we keep watching. Plus, Kate Winslet AND Jean Smart?! Yes please. I take off my makeup with Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser and Sephora oil cleanser, then do my regular nighttime skin-care routine, and it's lights out around 11 p.m.
Daily Total: $95.41
Day Seven
8:30 a.m. — I roll out of bed, jump in the shower, and dry my hair quickly, then we head out for — you guessed it — oat milk Americano mistos (plus a cheddar-jalapeño scone for K.). Insert something deeply sarcastic and full of despair about cutting our coffee expenditures and therefore being able to afford a home in Toronto's obscene housing market here. Back at home, I make us yogurt bowls, and we sit outside for breakfast and some line learning. $15.20
11 a.m. — K. sets up our self-tape studio, and I help him tape an audition.
12 p.m. — I pack a tote bag with a yoga towel, my water bottle, hand sanitizer, and the audition sides I'm working on and walk over to the park to meet one of my best friends from high school. She's been dealing with extreme work burnout, and it's good to be able to talk about it in person. We sit in the shade and catch up on our pandemic coping mechanisms.
4 p.m. — The Wifi network extender I ordered is available at my local computer shop, so I walk over to pick it up. If there's one thing the pandemic has revealed, it's that everybody's internet sucks, but I'm hoping this will make ours a bit better. I talk to myself the whole way there and back; wearing a mask has at least made learning lines during a commute less creepy! $226.33
5 p.m. — I put on Khalid's Free Spirit album and do a weights session, then I spend the rest of the afternoon tidying the house and doing a couple of loads of laundry before making one of our absolute favourite dinners that's also the easiest ever: a can of chickpeas, drained and cooked until they're crispy creamy in olive oil with smashed garlic and a bit of curry powder, roasted broccoli with red pepper flakes, and a spinach salad. I take a bowl to K. in the office and eat while watching the Raptors feelings videos on Twitter. KLOE.
9 p.m. — K. joins me downstairs after his last meeting of the weekend, and we play a few levels of Super Mario on Nintendo Switch, taking turns shrieking at each other to CALM DOWN as we leap into lava over and over again. We decide to save Mare of Easttown for tomorrow instead and head to bed around 10 p.m.
Daily Total: $241.53
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorder Information Centre hotline at 1-866-633-4220.
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behaviour.
For more money diaries, click here. Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
