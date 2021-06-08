

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My siblings and I were absolutely expected to go to university. More than a decade into my career, my mother still says "when you go back to finish your degree..." I started at university and dropped out after one year to go to theatre school instead. My parents always made it crystal clear that they would do whatever was necessary to help us with our education. They paid my tuition for the four years I went to school (one year of university, three years of college), and I lived at home and commuted for the middle two years. When I rented an off-campus apartment at university, I paid for it with money I earned from acting in a film in high school. In my last year of theatre school, I got a $7,000 OSAP loan to help pay for an apartment near my college campus. I paid off that loan within 18 months of graduation; no one at OSAP was proud of me, but dammit I was proud of myself.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I don't remember talking about money, but I knew we didn't have it and that paying bills was a constant stress. I absorbed from my parents that there's "good debt" (educational, career-forwarding debt) and "bad debt" (unnecessary, consumer-related debt). Beyond that, I'm still educating myself.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was babysitting/tutoring when I was about 11. I was in French immersion my whole life and helped neighbourhood kids with their French homework and babysitting them in French. My dad was very against me taking a job that could possibly affect my school performance, so I had to fight hard to work at a local restaurant on the weekends by the time I was in high school. I took it so I could pay to eat out with friends and buy clothes and sneaky bottles of booze via older siblings.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Money has been a major stressor my entire life. Somehow, I was always aware that we didn't have enough and I was definitely the kid who didn't bring home field trip slips because I was so worried about making my parents feel bad. My dad always had the mindset that money or lack thereof shouldn't hold you back from experiences or learning and so had no problem taking on debt. My mum was always terrified we were going to lose our house; we were a single-income family, and my dad made the money while my mother managed it. In hindsight, we were never more financially precarious than being lower-middle class, but the fear of total catastrophe was always present. Things stabilized as my dad advanced in his career, and my younger siblings had a very different childhood than my older brother and I had.



Do you worry about money now?

I vacillate pretty wildly. I'm aware that I'm in a stable financial position, especially for someone in my field. But I still have a deep fear of being in debt and not being able to pay my bills. Being in an industry in which my income can vary so extremely contributes to that worry. Thank god for therapy (and being able to afford therapy). I incorporated about four years ago, in a year when I made a very large amount of money, so my tax rate went down significantly, but my RRSP limit did, too. I'm still figuring out how best to tax plan and save effectively. As I've advanced in my career, I've been able to help my parents and my siblings out with money and I'm super proud to be able to do so. I keep some money liquid as a safety net in case they ever need help again.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I moved out at age 20, but I had a credit card attached to my parents' account for emergencies until I was about 22. I have my savings set up so that I can take care of myself for quite a while if I have a slow career period, but I also know that my partner, my parents, my siblings, and my in-laws would step in as a safety net if I needed it!