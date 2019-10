This Colombian Influencer Aims To Prove That “Beauty Is Universal”

When Paula Galindo (a.k.a. Pautips ) was starting her college studies in international business, she never expected her hobby of playing with makeup would turn into a career in content creation. Seven years later, her influence spans across beauty, fashion, and fitness, and she films videos that have a rapt audience of 18 million on Instagram and YouTube combined. Even though being an influencer isn't exactly what she had in mind when she signed up for international business, her occupation does require flying around the world. In fact, I met Galindo in Tokyo,where global influencers and beauty editors gathered to learn about Benefit Cosmetics' new Brow Styler . On our first night there, I was captivated by the Colombian influencer's bubbly personality and bright smile. She was immersing herself in conversation with everyone as she made her way from the hotel elevator to the dinner table, never meeting a stranger.