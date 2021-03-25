We want The Confidence Code to be like a tribe that we draw our loved ones into. We recognize it in others, further encourage it, applaud it, and grow the tribe. It’s not an exclusive club, but one that will be like a magnet that draws others into it. It amplifies the impact of our inner stan and calls us into being. When ideas that breed insecurities and self-loathing creep up, when we find ourselves making comparisons when scrolling on social, we pledge to pause and ask ourselves where those messages are coming from and why. We pledge to regularly remind ourselves and our daughters that there are systemic forces designed to undermine our self-worth. Don’t subscribe. Do not like. Unfollow.