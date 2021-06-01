Annual Expenses

Evo Car Share: $2 (Evo only charges a $2 operator fee annually, then the cars are pay per use.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I originally wanted to study journalism, but my parents "suggested" that I study engineering instead, so I did that. I ended up back in writing anyways. My parents saved about $15,000 in an RESP for me to use during university, and I paid for the rest myself, which meant taking on about $60,000 in student loans and on a student line of credit. Luckily, I worked throughout university, including a year-long co-op job making about $50,000 a year. By the time I graduated, I had about $35,000 left on my loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents are very, very thrifty. Like, my mom would get extra packets of ketchup and mustard from fast food places to use at home. We mostly went camping for family holidays, and I didn't go on my first plane ride until I was 18. They were very smart with their money and investments and paid off their entire mortgage by the time I graduated university. They never wanted us to have to support them in their old age, which I really appreciate. They spoke a lot about the importance of having a budget and buying things you actually need versus things you want. That said, they never educated me about filing taxes, how to save using RRSPs/TFSAs, or the basics of finances. That was stuff I learned later on by myself. I wasn't very smart with money until about two years ago, once I paid off my loans and actually had savings.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at Starbucks, when I was 16. It was a super-fun working environment for a teen. This was primarily for spending money but also because my parents wanted me to develop a good work ethic. I remember my mom had to drag my butt to the Starbucks to hand in my résumé because I was so nervous and didn't want to work at all. But I actually love working and being busy, and I haven't stopped since then!



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, we were solidly middle-class and comfortable. I didn't have the same lifestyle as some of my friends (a cottage with a boat or trips to Europe over March break), but my family was happy and we never had to worry about paying bills on time.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I'm very lucky to have a high-paying job and no debt at the moment.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Around 18, when I moved to university. But I've always known that if things go pear-shaped that I can move back home to my parents' place in Ontario.

