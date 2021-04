Dr. Durairaj has over 15 years of experience in facial aesthetics and says that the millennial generation is more prone to tech neck due to its phone use. "This generation is going to have the most tech neck issues because of the amount of time they're looking down at phones," she says. "Luckily, we have a good solution." To minimize Jessica's lines, Dr. Durairaj used Revanesse Versa hyaluronic acid filler. "Your skin is like a piece of paper," she explains. "The more you fold and crease it, the more those lines become permanent." Filler in the neck area could last Jessica up to a year and gradually reduce the appearance of lines.