3 p.m. — On our way, I treat M. to another tea, and I get a dirty chai again ($4.62). I try to buy coffee only once a week, but M. loves tea and will often treat me, so I'm happy to indulge. Plus dirty chai tea is relatively cheap and delicious. I have a final look at the ottoman and, yes, I'm getting it. It comes to $418.95, and I'm reminded that taxes in Alberta are cheap (I was born in Ontario). We shove it in M.'s car and stop at another furniture store that's nearby, just to look. My favourite bed from our last visit is on sale, and M. is seriously considering it. The salesperson says there is a queen for even cheaper ($1,200), and M. buys it — just like that! I laugh at how much time it took me to consider the ottoman. The bed is so beautiful and classic, dark brown with a thick headboard that has two brass stripes on either end. It also has two drawers at the foot of the bed, which is an awesome perk. I'm already excited to move in and enjoy this bed with M. $423.57