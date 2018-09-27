How Tata Harper's $85 Illuminating Moisturizer Is Actually Made

It's hard to imagine a more idyllic scene than the rustic Vermont estate where cult skin-care brand Tata Harper manufactures its products. Dotted with lazily-grazing cows and windswept gardens, the brand headquarters look less like a factory and more like a resort-level ranch. But that's all part of Tata Harper's irresistibly fresh 'farm-to-face' philosophy, which prioritizes locally-sourced ingredients and an all-natural production process that you've got to see to believe.
Thanks to recommendations from celebs, makeup artists, and industry insiders alike, the progressive brand has exploded onto the scene since being founded back in 2010, so we headed north to see how its signature Illuminating Moisturizer is actually made. Spoiler alert: It's a sight to behold for anyone who loves nature.
Like all good things, it begins in the garden, where the materials are grown and harvested. You'll have to press play on the video above for the whole scoop, but it goes a little like this. Once the flowers and herbs have dried for a few days, they're combined with oil, arnica, alfalfa, and meadowsweet. Next, the blend is thickened with hyaluronic acid and mango butter, then topped off with a luscious drizzle of local honey, which boosts its moisturizing power. Last, but certainly not least, a sprinkling of mica and real diamond particles are swirled in, delivering the cream's trademark glow.
Press play above to catch the whole process. But first, please accept our dearest apologies for the wanderlust you'll feel after watching this beautiful process come to life.
