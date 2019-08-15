How Tan France Retired At Age 33 — Yes, Even Before Queer Eye

Tan France: I would love to say that I could give you an easy answer, but there’s no easy answer. But what I will say is this: I made, in my opinion, sound business decisions. A lot of it was based on finance and how I managed my money. I spent a fortune travelling to China, India, and England, and I was constantly on the go, and I didn't have the luxury of something like a card from TransferWise that actually meant that I wasn't paying a load of money I had no idea I was paying due to a higher conversion rate. I decided to save money before I started my business, so I could fund my own business. I didn't take out capital. I was able to learn as much as physically possible about every facet of my business, so I could run it myself as the only employee for the first couple of years, while I got it off the ground. And then I decided to take part-time work — a couple of jobs actually, at the same time, so I could pay myself from there as opposed to from my business.