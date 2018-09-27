Battle often works with women dealing with similar dating challenges, on top of having her own personal experience as an "intimidating woman." Battle says her biggest recommendation is for career-driven women is to get clear about the type of experience they want in their dating lives and to clearly ask for it. Though Battle admits this seems obvious, she finds that a lot of women have trouble asking for what they want for fear of seeming too intimidating or demanding. “Your truth can filter out people who will be intimidated by a badass lady,” Battle added.