For Kristen Lueck, an Editorial Communications Director , navigating the dating world has also been a challenge. “Things start to feel like small instances and then they happen more and you start to notice a trend,” Lueck told Refinery29, recalling one particular ex-boyfriend who monitored how much she made and spent in a way that felt competitive. “If I moved to a new apartment he would ask me what my rent was and say how fancy it was. There’s a point when success can be threatening to people and [make them feel] like they’re not on the same level, which gets back to some deeply rooted insecurities.”