Stockholm Fashion Week May Have Been Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands Still Deserve Their Time In The Spotlight

It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as the primary cause. The three-day event would've taken place this week, if not for the cancellation. And while it's true that most of the city's most well-known brands tend to show in more prominent fashion capitals (Acne in Paris and Rodebjer and J.Lindberg in Copenhagen , for example), some of Sweden's finest designers aren't quite ready to give up on the city that made them.