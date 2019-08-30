Stockholm Fashion Week May Have Been Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands Still Deserve Their Time In The Spotlight
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as the primary cause. The three-day event would've taken place this week, if not for the cancellation. And while it's true that most of the city's most well-known brands tend to show in more prominent fashion capitals (Acne in Paris and Rodebjer and J.Lindberg in Copenhagen, for example), some of Sweden's finest designers aren't quite ready to give up on the city that made them.
Which, coincidentally, is a big reason for the current fashion week hiatus — Swedish designers believe they can change SFW for the better. "Generally, a lot of Swedish brands are into sustainability," Sofia Wallenstam, one third of the sister-trio behind Dagmar, told Refinery29. "We believe that the whole fashion week concept should move in that direction as well."
Wallenstam says designers are under constant pressure to produce more merchandise, and the traditional Fashion Week calendar doesn't help. She is aiming to devise a new method that calls for slower, more thoughtful production. "The council is going to make a new movement — new packaging, new thinking, a whole new way," Wallenstam explained. "We're working to find a more reasonable and sustainable way of showing fashion." In the meantime, we're highlighting Sweden's most sought-after brands and their latest collections in the slideshow ahead.
