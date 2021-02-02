Occupation: Stenographic Court Reporter

Industry: Law

Age: 28

Location: Vancouver, BC

Salary: $60,000–$65,000

Net Worth: $11,952 (I have $2,652 in an RRSP and $9,300 in savings.)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,500 (This is an average total before taxes. I'm an independent contractor, so my paycheques vary, and I put away $1,000 from each one into savings, so I have money for taxes at the end of each year.)

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,950 (I live with my husband, N., but he's been out of work due to COVID, so I'm covering his half of the rent right now. This total includes hydro and internet.)

Health & Dental Benefits: I don't have benefits.

Phone: $130 (I’m paying more than usual because I bought a new phone, and a portion of the cost of the phone is added to my bill each month.)

Netflix: $13.99

Crave: $22.38

Spotify Premium: $13

Savings: $2,000 (I try to put away $1,000 from each paycheque.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents let me know that they had the money for me to attend various levels of higher education. I ended up going through two different two-year diploma programs: I flunked out of one (I was young and not serious enough about school) and graduated with honours from the other. My parents paid my tuition for both programs.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents tried to get me to keep track of my finances as soon as I was old enough to get an allowance. I'm terrible at math, so I had a hard time tracking my spending, but I remember them diligently going over the taxes and thoroughly tracking their own spending. My parents tried their best to educate me on finances, but it took me a while to take it seriously.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got a job as a grocery bagger and then got promoted to work in the floral department when I was 16. I can't remember why I got the job, but I'm assuming it was because I wanted financial independence to buy things for myself because my allowance came to an end when I was a teenager.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, but I know that's because my parents were incredibly smart with their money. My mom retired when I was born so she could stay at home with me, and my dad continued working. They wanted to spend money on memories for our family, so instead of renovating our house, we would go on a fun vacation every year. My mom tells me that ordering pizza once a month was an indulgence for them when I was little. They're definitely able to afford more than their monthly pizza now.



Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. Even though this is the most financially stable I've ever been, N.'s unemployment has been tough. I was hoping to be a double-income-no-kids household for a bit. We have sufficient savings to cover expenses and afford luxuries here and there, but I also need to make sure I can pay for the majority of things with just my paycheque.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Honestly, I wasn't fully responsible for myself until I got married this past year. I was in school from 2018 to 2020, and before that, I was working a full-time job but not making nearly enough to afford anything, so my parents have been helping me out for a long time. I'm eternally grateful for this, and it's motivated me to spend my money wisely, have lots of savings, and hopefully give my kids the same financial support that my parents gave me.

