Bows were a theme at this year's Golden Globe awards, too, with the likes of Julianne Moore in Givenchy, Alison Brie in Vera Wang, and Gemma Chan in Valentino all featuring showstopping bow detailing. So how are we recreating the look? As well as adorning our ponytails with ribbons, we're wrapping black velvet around empire line dresses and tying in a bow at the front, plus adding safety pins to smaller bows and pinning to our favourite blazer.