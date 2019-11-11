2:30 p.m. — The bubble bath party is over. Our new apartment has a stand-up shower, so it'll be a long time before we get to enjoy that again. Time to get back to hauling boxes. My little sister is home and agrees to drive a large desk over to the new place (it's too large to fit in T.'s car). She helps carry it in, and she's the first person to visit our new place. Being a wonderful enthusiastic little sister, she give us lots of, "Wow, oh look at this! This is great!" We don't bump into each other very much, even though we live in the same house. She's a server and works evenings, so when I get up for work, she's asleep, then she's gone for work when I get home, and then I fall asleep before she gets home. I do see her on the days I would work from home, though. I'm going to miss her.