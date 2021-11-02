Occupation: Software Engineer

Industry: Tech

Age: 26

Location: Vancouver, BC

Salary: $108,000

Net Worth: $380,000 ($120,000 in a 401K from my former employer, $60,000 in the bank, and the rest in a mix of stocks from my former employer and a robo-advisor account, which invests in a mix of funds and bonds)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $3,059

Pronouns: They/them or She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,750 (This is half of the rent for a two-bedroom townhouse I share with my partner, D.)

Phone: $50 (I'm still on a US plan and dreading having to get a Canadian plan again. This one is a much better deal!)

Internet: $30 (It's subsidized by our building and split with my partner.)

Hydro: $25–$40 (for my half)

Apple Music: $10

Health & Dental Benefits: $0 (covered by my employer)

Nintendo Switch Online: $2.50

Netflix & Crunchyroll: $0 (My dad lets me sponge off his Netflix, and D. pays for Crunchyroll.)

App Subscriptions: $11 (I pay for a meditation app and a habit-tracking app to help with my productivity and mental health.)

Car Insurance: $20–$50 (Our insurance is charged by mile-of-usage. It's D.'s car, but we split the insurance because I use it, too. He also hasn't switched to BC Insurance yet. When he does, it will be a lot more expensive.)

Renter's Insurance: $7 (for my half)

Google Storage: $2.50 (I'll likely need to up this to a larger plan soon because I use it to back up all my photos.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. I always got good grades and loved math and science. My parents had an RESP for me that was worth around $20,000 when I graduated, and I had about $8,000 in savings from jobs I worked in high school. Tuition and fees were around $7,000 a year. I also took out $2,000 in loans and received about $3,000 in grants from the province. For the first year, I lived with my mom for free, but the commute from her house was 90 minutes each way, which was brutal. After that, I moved into a house with roommates closer to campus to cut my commute in half. After second year, I worked for 16 months as part of a co-op program. I worked in software development and saved up enough money to pay for tuition and living expenses for my third year ($15,000 to $20,000 if I remember correctly). The summer after third year, I got an internship at a big tech company in the US and made enough in USD to pay for my fourth year (around $15,000 to $20,000 again). I also worked as a teaching assistant for the computer science department, which was about 6 to 12 hours a week, and it pretty much paid for my tuition every semester. I had just about $0 left when I graduated.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents ran their own small business which was successful, but I don't think they ever invested in funds or bonds or anything like that. They did have some credit card debt. I remember my dad telling me never to miss a minimum payment. I also remember asking my parents how much money they had, and they explained that it was more about the flow of cash in versus cash out and that quoting a static figure wasn't as meaningful.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My very first job was working as an elf for a mall Santa when I was 13, I got the job because my friend was doing it as well. My first, more serious jobs were in food service. I wanted to save money for university and for fun things like concerts with my friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I was never worried about having food or a roof over my head, but I understood that my parents didn't have unlimited resources. I didn't ask them for money very often and I always chose the cheapest item on the restaurant menu because I felt bad about asking my parents to spend more. I had a fairly accurate picture of where we stood financially because I had friends that were better off than us and friends that were worse off. We couldn't afford to go on jet-setting holidays, but I knew that we owned our house and two cars, so we were lucky overall.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I would worry more if I wanted to have kids, but as it stands, my partner and I make enough to be comfortable and to indulge in fun hobbies, and that's all I really want out of life. I'm also not concerned about ever being able to own a house in Vancouver; I feel alright having my investments diversified instead of all thrown into one risky asset. The main downside of renting is not being able to customize our place and paint wacky murals on the walls, but that's not super important. I do sometimes worry about what would happen if I wanted to change career paths or go back to school, but I figure I could come up with a reasonable budget and stick to it.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became mostly responsible for myself when I moved out of my mom's house at 19. I did have some money in my bank account from the RESP and my high school savings at that point, which was definitely a safety net. I also borrowed $2,000 from my mom and $3,000 from my boyfriend for my apartment deposit and furniture when I moved to the US after university because I had absolutely no money left. So, I was never in danger of having to go into credit card debt or anything like that; I did have a support system.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received the $20,000 RESP mentioned above and another $20,000 from my grandparents when they passed away last year.

