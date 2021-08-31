Annual Expenses

Duolingo Plus: $60

Ontario Parks Summer Pass: $84

Transponder For Ontario Highway 407: $24.99

Crunchyroll: $72

Costco Membership: $120 (But we get enough cash back to cover the membership cost.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

That was not even a question in my family — everyone has their degree. But here's the kicker: My parents and grandparents got their higher education in ancient times when it was free for everyone in my country of origin. So when it became apparent that my local SAT equivalent would probably get me into some universities, there was the most embarrassing oops moment in the history of oops moments and my parents realized Oh, people actually pay for higher education these days. Luckily for me, I managed to secure a merit scholarship for a computer science program that covered 90% of the fees. My parents helped me with the remaining 10% for the first two years, and I covered the rest by working summer jobs. Needless to say, having a merit scholarship put a ton of pressure on me to get good grades because I had to maintain my marks to keep the funding. In hindsight, dealing with that pressure was better than graduating with student debt.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Conversations? More like they unintentionally scared me to death with this subject. You see, my parents lived through a lot as young adults: The Soviet empire fell, the money their parents were saving all their lives turned into nothing, and hyper-inflation ran rampant — basically, the whole economic system just collapsed. So money kinda became a scary and unpredictable thing for them, a kind of leprechaun gold that may evaporate any time. And my ma and pa coped with this reality in different ways. My father was always more of a spender, not to any extremes, but he had a spend-it-while-you-have-it mentality. My mother, on the contrary, became even more frugal than before, saving every penny she could and stashing it around our home because who trusts the banks, duh? And I fluctuated between these approaches. There's a funny family story about the money for my senior prom outfit. I really wanted a dress, so I managed to earn money working my summer job, and Mom stashed the cash away in an empty shoebox somewhere in the den because she thought I would be too tempted to spend it before the prom, plus she had a pathological fear of burglary. Then my grandma was spring cleaning and threw the freaking box away. Diving into our apartment's dumpster is not how I imagined my prom preparation. Thank god we were able to retrieve it. But yeah, the relationship with money in my family was weird at best.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at age 14, helping mom with one of her side hustles: converting text with occasional images into HTML for a website. Thousands of pages. Boring as heck. But the job helped pay for new clothes and shoes. My first official job was at age 16 (you can't legally work until that age in Ukraine), selling stationery in a small shop owned by a family friend. The proceeds from this venture funded additional schooling for university entrance exam preparation, plus I stashed a bit for the prom outfit. (Yes, the money that ended up in the dumpster.)



Did you worry about money growing up?

I was worried we wouldn't have enough for basic needs. As I understand our situation now, it was never actually as dramatic as it seemed to my mom. Things were definitely tight, but not a half-step from starvation or eviction. Welp, what can I say? Anxiety from past traumatic experiences sucks and having it as a hand-me-down from my mom is no fun either. On the bright side, living well below my means and saving aggressively was ingrained into me, and I don't see that as a bad thing. And I don't take nice things for granted, which is an added bonus.



Do you worry about money now?

My upbringing made it almost impossible not to worry about money. I can guarantee that even if/when I hit well over my saving targets, I'll find something to be worried about. It has gotten better over time and having an emergency fund helps. Having a spouse who feels the same about money as me is also a blessing. Sharing a budget with someone whose views are the polar opposite of yours, which is the case for my parents, seems like the stuff of nightmares to me.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I have always tried to contribute to my family's income, or, at the very least, minimize their spending on me. But becoming fully financially responsible happened at 22, when I graduated and started living with R. I envy all the folks who can rely on their parents as a safety net, but it is what it is.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

R. receives dividends every six months. He's an early employee of a company that was later bought by the industry's behemoth, so that has its perks. I also kinda inherited half of my grandpa's condo (the other half is my mom's), but it's located in a war-torn region, which is more of a pain in the bottom than a real asset. Maybe there will come a glorious day when I can cash in on it, but I have my doubts.