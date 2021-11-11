Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents talked to us a lot about finances (not like their specific situation, but just giving general advice). My mom's a math teacher so she taught me about the beauty of compound interest (when you're investing) and also how crappy it is if you have debt with a high interest rate. When I first graduated college, my mom helped me set up a budget and talked about the importance of building up an emergency savings account. I'm not an investing whiz or anything (I know people who are really into trading and stock strategies whereas I stick with mutual funds for the most part), but I realized in some conversations with friends that my parents have taught me a ton about finance and their advice has generally been really helpful.