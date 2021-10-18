11:30 a.m. — Today for lunch I have some leftover soup, as well as a salad I made at home with local greens, couscous, and feta cheese. I put the soup and the salad in similar-looking containers and when the office kitchen began to smell like vinegar, I realized I had accidentally microwaved my salad! Facepalm! My boss is on her way out to Costco, so I give her my card and ask her to grab me a Caesar salad. I feel so dumb, but at least I still have my delicious soup. $7.77



3 p.m. — The salad is huge, so I only eat about a quarter of it. I'm still hungry, but I don't want more salad, so I make a bag of microwave popcorn. We keep the office stocked with snacks and seltzers, which is a nice perk.



6 p.m. — I arrive home, and my dad has made another Portuguese specialty for dinner: caciola, Portuguese-style pulled pork. I have telehealth clients tonight, so I won't be able to eat until after I see them. My first two clients are no-shows and I sit at my kitchen table online shopping. My uncles each sent me some money for my son's birthday — I have $100 to spend, so I buy a pair of customized Converse low-tops with his name on them, a toy drum set, and a musical book. The total comes to $106.53 and I pay the difference. This also gives me time to eat dinner. I see my third client, then shower and spend about 30 minutes watching TV with my family before I go to bed at 10. $6.53



Daily Total: $14.30