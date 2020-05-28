Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a Social Worker who has a joint income of $190,000 and spends some of her money this week on DockATot.
Prices in USD.
Occupation: Social Worker
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 29
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Salary: $97,000-$110,000 between both of my jobs
My Husband's Salary: $80,000
Net Worth: Presently we have about $12,000 in our emergency savings fund. We are primarily focusing on paying off my student debt with any extra money we have. I also have a 401(k) that my work matches that has about $11,000 in it. We purchased our home two years ago and it has gained a fair bit of equity.
Debt: $40,000 (student loans, down from $61,000)
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,900 after healthcare and other deductions for my full-time job and anywhere from $800-$1,500 for my part-time job
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Mortage: My husband pays the mortgage ($1,700)
Student Loans: $2,000-$4,000 (aggressively trying to pay my student loans)
Daycare: $980
Auto Insurance: Husband Pays ($299)
Gym: $280 (for the whole family; I pay)
HOA: Husband pays ($280 a quarter)
Day One
4:30 a.m. — It's Friday!! I wake up and start getting ready for work. My husband has been off (with pay) for the last eight weeks and we are tremendously grateful for that blessing. I am still going to the office as I work in healthcare and we are busier than ever. Getting ready for work is a breeze since I don't have to do my makeup or hair because we have to wear masks and PPE. On Fridays, I stay in my office to catch up on charting and emails, so I keep it casual with yoga pants, a tank, and a zip-up. I walk my two puppies around the block and feed them breakfast. I am in the car ready to go by 5:15.
5:25 a.m. — I stop at a coffee shop to get an iced chai on my way to the office. When life was normal, I would take my son with me and get a cake pop before daycare. The mornings are definitely less hectic now that he is home with dad but I am missing our one-on-one time. It's starting to get hot in Las Vegas and by 5:25 its already 75 degrees. I finish the ride to work with my windows down. $6
11 a.m. — I need a break from charting so I switch gears and start shopping on Amazon. I am 35 weeks pregnant and have slacked when it comes to getting stuff together for the new little one. My mom graciously sent me $500 to buy a double stroller as a shower gift. We had to cancel our shower due to coronavirus and secretly, I am really happy about it because I am so uncomfortable. I buy the double stroller I have been looking at and have a little leftover. I also buy a baby swing/hammock that attaches to the ceiling. My husband is skeptical about my DIY skills so he isn't too sure about suspending our baby from the ceiling but it's cute and has good safety ratings. Plus, we have a stud finder... what could go wrong. The hammock only ships within Canada so I call up my old sorority sister who lives in B.C. and she agrees to ship it to me when it gets to her. The total is $560 so I pay the extra. $60
12:30 p.m. — I order food for my husband, T., and son at home. T. is starting to get worn out caring for our toddler at home every day while his work is closed. He is a restaurant manager and sommelier and is used to a fast-paced work environment. He has now transitioned to watching Trolls four times a day and taking walks in the neighbourhood with our two-year-old. He is getting a little stir crazy so a surprise like lunch delivery helps. We have relaxed our food budget a tiny bit during this time because he is home eating three meals a day and you have to enjoy life where you can. $14
3 p.m. — I leave work earlier than normal. I am salaried and have a ton of flexibility with my schedule which any parent will tell you is often more valuable than money. My son is napping so I don't need to rescue my husband just yet. I have to pick some stuff up at Target. I made a curbside order but realize I need one additional item. I put on my mask and head in quickly. I haven't been in a Target for at least five weeks and I am getting overstimulated by all the stuff. In normal circumstances, I go at least once a week to browse and look around. I have to remind myself to keep on track. Essentials only. I head back to the baby section and find what I needed. It's a new DockATot. It's an extremely expensive pillow for newborns to lounge in. It sounds stupid but my son loved it. When he outgrew it I let a friend borrow it and she never gave it back. I go to my car and curbside the other items — laundry detergent and some summer clothes for my son. $276
5 p.m. — I am finally home and my husband is beyond relieved! We walk the dogs around our neighbourhood and push my son in his stroller. I have to stop a few times because I am in pain. We get home and my husband grills chicken for dinner while my son plays outside with the dogs. I sit and relax in the backyard. It's the weekend and life is good.
Daily Total: $356
Day Two
4 a.m. — I have the worst pregnancy insomnia this time around. I spend some time online shopping and order a bottle brush set for the counter. Then I go back to sleep. $12.99
6:45 a.m. — I wake up so I can make it to the dog park before other people. I wear a mask but as I suspected, no one is there when I arrive. I let the dogs run around for half an hour. Towards the end, some of our dog park friends show up and we socialize ten feet away with masks on while our dogs burn off some energy. At 7:45, I gather them up and walk home to get my son out of bed.
10 a.m. — After a morning of running around the backyard and cleaning my kitchen, my husband and I want to get our son out of the house. We usually do lunch pick up on Saturday and decide to do something really special and go to Crumbl Cookies for my son. They have a Sour Patch Kid cookie and they are my husband's weakness. We get a box of four cookies. My husband picks up our favourite lunch on the way home. We head home and eat in the backyard. Then it's nap time for the little guy. During nap time, we work on a home project. My dog chewed our banister a few months ago and we needed to use wood filler to fix it. $13
4 p.m. — My son wakes up from his nap and we play outside until we have dinner — a frozen pizza from Costco (they are really good). We try to make them "gourmet" by adding garlic and basil and today I add pineapple. My son can't stop playing long enough to eat so we let him run around the backyard with his pizza. We gather the family up for our evening walk. I love living in the desert; I think it's so beautiful and I love the hot weather. My husband wants to move back to California. We debate this the whole walk home.
9 p.m. — After bedtime, my husband and I stay up and watch a video our hospital sent us regarding delivery restrictions during the pandemic. Not ideal. We had planned for a home birth but due to me being high risk, my midwife transferred our care. This pregnancy has been a wild ride but we are so excited to bring our little one home.
Daily Total: $25.99
Day Three
6:45 a.m. — Dog park again. I got two puppies last year. I found out I was pregnant two months later. They are insanely adorable balls of energy and they are great with my son so I tolerate the craziness that is two puppies. Someone needs to remind me not to do that again.
8 a.m. — My son is up and running around outside. Our community pool is closed due to the virus so we purchased an inflatable pool a few weeks back and have a splash pad that connects to the hose. My husband jokingly calls it the "family aquatic centre." At almost 36 weeks pregnant, I have no shame getting into an inflatable pool. We spend the entire day outside until nap time.
4 p.m. — Back to work tomorrow. I start my laundry and clean the bathrooms while my son runs around with the dogs (anyone noticing a theme?). We grill steak for dinner and pair it with spaghetti marinara. So weird but it goes well together. We eat outside and soak up the last of the weekend. Only a few more weekends with just one little guy. We take our family walk with popsicles. After bedtime, I finish the laundry and we watch an episode of How I Met Your Mother (we have been watching this show on repeat since 2011... please don't judge me!), then we go to bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
4:30 a.m. — I wake up early for work and take a shower. I check my bank account to make sure daycare was deducted. My son hasn't been to daycare in eight weeks but we continue to pay to save his spot. We love his daycare and want to help them in any way we can. I am out the door and to the office by 5:15.
12 p.m. — I eat a frozen cheeseburger from Costco for lunch and one of those Asian salad kits. I share with a coworker since the salad is big. I have been seeing clients all day and barely have had time to sit down. My body is definitely feeling it. My doctor told me to take it easy since I am considered high risk and have already starting dilating. I only have two more weeks of work before maternity leave.
2 p.m. — I run to the store to get some supplies. I wear a mask and try to follow the aisle arrows which no one else is doing. I pick up chicken, salmon, ice cream, popsicles, a rotisserie chicken, a watermelon, slice-and-bake cookies, tortillas, a pineapple, and teriyaki sauce. The line is short for the first time in a while. I get my groceries and head to my house. $86
4 p.m. — My son plays in the yard while I start cooking dinner and watch the news. I like to keep updated on COVID and when they plan on reopening. My husband is eager to get back to work when it is safe. Last week, a lot of people got laid off from his office but most of his staff are still employed. It is really starting to get to him emotionally and I hate to see it. He makes himself some pasta with chicken for dinner. I make my son a frozen cheeseburger and sweet potato fries. I pick at the rotisserie chicken and have some black beans with white rice. We take our walk after dinner.
6 p.m. — I get a call from one of my patient's caregivers from my second job. He reports a change in need for the patient and I spend an hour on the phone discussing an action plan. My husband throws the baby in the bathtub and reads him a book. I am so thankful he is here to help. My second job has been more demanding than normal and while that means extra money, it also means juggling more responsibilities.
8 p.m. — The Bachelor is on! I am not sure if I like Listen To Your Heart but my husband seems fairly engaged. This quarantine is getting to him. I document my phone call on my laptop while he watches. After I document, I eat a bowl of ice cream and count baby kicks. I am so busy during the day I forget to take a moment and count his kicks so I try to religiously do it at night. I go to bed early.
Daily Total: $86
Day Five
4:00 a.m. — I am up so early this morning because I have a patient leaving the clinic at 6 I need to catch. I am at the office by 4:45 and meet with my patient.
10 a.m. — My coworker and I decide we want to go to Dunkin'. Since it is basically lunchtime for me, I drive us to the drive-thru and I order a medium iced matcha latte. She orders some kind of latte and a breakfast sandwich. I pay and she'll Venmo me at some point. She wears her mask in my car and sits in the backseat. We are exposed to each other at work all the time anyway but just to be on the safe side. $15
11:30 a.m. — We make virgin margaritas at work for the nurses and other ancillary staff. Due to coronavirus, we can't really have office potlucks or parties and we are missing them. We make them and just leave them in the break room. I drink a few and have the worst heartburn of my life. I take five chewy Tums at my desk.
3 p.m. — I leave the office and head for home. When I get there, my son is still sleeping so I take a cold shower and change my clothes. He gets up and we play outside while making tacos. I let my son help in the kitchen by "cutting" the tomatoes. I FaceTime a few college friends who love to see my son. We talk to our neighbour from over the wall about a community block party that was scheduled for Memorial Day and how it will probably be cancelled. We love our neighbourhood. It's super suburban and perfect for the babies. Maybe the Fourth of July block party will still be on.
6 p.m. — While on our walk, I get another call from a patient from my second job. I spend the entire call talking to the patient while my husband manages two dogs and a stroller. My husband does bath and bedtime for my son and I document. After documenting and hanging out for a bit, I go to bed.
Daily Total: $15
Day Six
7 a.m. — I get to sleep in because I have an appointment at the high-risk pregnancy doctor. I get dressed for work and take the dogs on a walk before I leave. I go for weekly scans where they monitor the baby. All the ladies in the office are friendly and know me. I lay down on my phone and the baby moves all over. He passes with flying colours today! Its a $40 copay and I schedule my time for next week. It may be my second to last one, which feels surreal. $40
9:30 a.m. — I get to work. It's nurses week so we're getting lunch for all the nurses. I help my coworker pick up the individually boxed lunches and get one for myself as well.
4 p.m. — I leave work and my husband wants Chinese food. He orders and I pick it up. I always get cashew chicken and he gets sweet and sour. Our son loves Chinese food. I know I am going to be feeling all this salt tomorrow, but it's worth it. We eat and walk the dogs around the neighbourhood. I have to stop due to pain a number of times. I feel like I am going into labour. I get home, lay down, and it subsides. False alarm, but I better pack my hospital bag. $31
Daily Total: $71
Day Seven
5 a.m. — I wake up and get ready for work. I am at the office by 5:45. My husband has to go into his office last minute to grab a few things. I don't mind the short notice because they've been continuing to pay him even though he can't work. I call my son's daycare director and she allows him to go for the day. We were planning on transitioning him back next week anyway. I make sure his backpack is out and available for my husband to drop him off.
6 a.m. — I get to work and, just as I suspected, my shoes no longer fit my swollen feet. After I cry at my desk to my friend on the phone, I put back on my slides and head out the only box store open — Walmart. I wear a mask and run straight to the shoe department. I buy a size that is a size and a half bigger than my normal feet. I am in and out in 15 minutes and no one is in the store. I try to avoid stores but this is an emergency. I slip the new shoes on and continue working. $60
10:30 a.m. — My office is buying lunch for everyone again today so I offer to pick it up. On my way, I stop to get Tums. I eat the sandwich knowing full well what is going to happen next — glad I got these Tums. $14
12 p.m. — I am so far ahead of assessments and things I need to do at work, I decide to leave a little early. Like I said, I have a ton of flexibility. I catch up on stuff for my second job from home. I am not planning on taking any time off my second job because it is so flexible. I will be taking four months off my full-time job.
4 p.m. — I pick up my son at daycare. He had so much fun! He really missed his friends while he was home. I feel a little apprehensive but this weekend restaurants and businesses are starting to reopen so I will have no choice soon.
5 p.m. — My husband is still at work so I am flying solo tonight. I am used to this because in a normal world, he works at night and I am a full-time solo parent. I let my son destroy the downstairs with the dogs while I make some dinner. We take a walk by ourselves which I am just assuming is a hilarious sight, a giant pregnant lady with a stroller and two big dogs.
7 p.m. — Bath and bed is on me tonight and I enjoy the alone time snuggles. We read two stories and I tuck him in. I am cherishing this time with my only baby before things get really wild.
7:30 p.m. — A patient calls and we talk for a while. My husband comes home and he brought me a California roll. I really miss sushi so this will have to do. I talk on the phone with the patient for almost two hours and then document. After I finish documentation, I lay in bed on my phone and buy two swaddles for the hospital. I still need to pack my hospital bag. Mental note. $26
Daily Total: $100
