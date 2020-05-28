4 p.m. — I pick up my son at daycare. He had so much fun! He really missed his friends while he was home. I feel a little apprehensive but this weekend restaurants and businesses are starting to reopen so I will have no choice soon.



5 p.m. — My husband is still at work so I am flying solo tonight. I am used to this because in a normal world, he works at night and I am a full-time solo parent. I let my son destroy the downstairs with the dogs while I make some dinner. We take a walk by ourselves which I am just assuming is a hilarious sight, a giant pregnant lady with a stroller and two big dogs.



7 p.m. — Bath and bed is on me tonight and I enjoy the alone time snuggles. We read two stories and I tuck him in. I am cherishing this time with my only baby before things get really wild.



7:30 p.m. — A patient calls and we talk for a while. My husband comes home and he brought me a California roll. I really miss sushi so this will have to do. I talk on the phone with the patient for almost two hours and then document. After I finish documentation, I lay in bed on my phone and buy two swaddles for the hospital. I still need to pack my hospital bag. Mental note. $26



Daily Total: $100