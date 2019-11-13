1 p.m. — A contractor I tracked down on Kijiji stops by to give us a quote. We purchased a heritage home in the perfect neighbourhood about three years ago and have completed a lot of big renovations in that time. We've done 95% of the work ourselves. And by "ourselves," I mean C. (I'm not very handy, but I make a good cleanup crew). Some tasks, however, are too tedious to attempt without expert help. The contractor agrees to complete the work next weekend for $250, which C. and I think is a fair price. I'm excited to finalize the arrangements, since the contractor will be finishing up most of our final renos. Our house was move-in ready when we purchased it, but we converted it into two separate units, because we aren't ready to take on the full cost of our mortgage. We occupy the smaller unit upstairs and rent the lower unit for $850 to a lovely woman and her adorable dog.