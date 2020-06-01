7:30 a.m. — Believe it or not, 7:30 a.m. is sleeping in for me. When I eventually get called to work, I'll have to go back to dragging my butt out of bed at 6 a.m. to be at my service desk by 7:15 a.m. Lately, D. and I have fallen into a routine of getting up and having breakfast, and then he reads to me for a while before starting work for the day. We're currently reading The Hobbit. It's an old favourite for him, but it's new to me, and I'm loving it. Of all the people I could be stuck with during a pandemic, I'm awfully glad I'm stuck with him. We've been together for four years, but various school and job obligations have kept us from living together until now, and boy do we live together now! Since I was laid off and he began working from home, we spend approximately 22 hours a day in the same room. I've heard of self-isolation being hard on a lot of couples, but that really isn't the case for us. We miss our friends and family, of course, but we're having a pretty great time cooking together, binge-watching shows (so far, we've burned through Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Hilda, and Phineas and Ferb), playing board games (chess, Quiddler, and Blokus), going for walks together, and planning out how we'll finish decorating the apartment when we can go to stores again.