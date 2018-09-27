5 Days Of Saving Money

Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
Your expenses can add up. You may think you're being super-careful with money, but then you realize that brunch and that Amazon purchase and that concert ticket have basically emptied your bank account. Oops.
But how do you say goodbye to takeout? And how do you hang out with your friends without spending money?
Watch as Lucie trades in her normal spending habits for some positive purchasing hacks.
Advertisement