Why Director Sam Taylor-Johnson Is Our Guru On Life, Work, & Finding Beauty In Pretty Much Everything

She’s one of the most unique and successful women directors working today, but Sam originally launched her career as an artist in the ‘90s alongside other defining art-stars of the day like Damien Hirst. Such success followed a tough childhood—her father left when she was nine and she was estranged from her mother at 15. Sam made a surprising discovery, however, just a few years later while walking down the street and seeing her mother through a window. “She was living three doors down from where we were living alone, me, my sister, and my brother,” Sam tells Refinery29 global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich on this week’s UnStyled podcast. “The thing is,” she adds, “I'm quite empathetic, so I do kind of understand what she was going through and the process that took her there.”