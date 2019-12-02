8 Reasons You Can’t Get Rid Of That Runny Nose All Winter

If you've already deemed yourself ready enough to brave the outdoors this season, you may be struggling with the aftermath of a sniffly, stuffy nose. But some of us have a perpetually runny nose in the winter no matter what. So why does this happen?
Turns out, there are a lot of culprits for the phenomenon, and not everyone's nose is running for the same reason.
"It’s very individualized," says Sherry Ross, MD, OB/GYN and Women's Health Expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. According to Dr. Ross, one person may be getting over a week-long virus, while another might be struggling with a mild, recurring cold. And another may just have allergies. (Yes, you can still get those in winter.)
Clearly, the answer to your runny nose problems isn't one-size-fits-all. Ahead, we've rounded up seven reasons your nose won't stop running in winter, and what to do about each one.