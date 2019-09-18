5 p.m. — We get cleaned up and head to the resort next door. Some of the units there are for sale, and my husband has been wanting to purchase one as a rental/investment property. He's a true Ontario boy and lives for the cottage life during the summer. As a city girl, I need more convincing. We check out the property, which is absolutely beautiful with SO MUCH to do, both for kids and adults. We have dinner at one of the restaurants in the resort. We share a pork belly appetizer, prosciutto-pear flatbread, pickerel, and s'mores for dessert. Husband drinks two beers, and I stick with water. I used to love drinking, but I want to be kind to my body after what it's been through, so I stick with water. ($120 covered by my husband)